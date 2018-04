A Lynn college student had a charity headshave to raise funds for Cancer Research UK.

As temperatures soared during a mini spring heatwave, Kyle Jacklin, a level two catering student, decided to lose his mop to help the cause at the town’s campus on Friday.

Brave The Shave For Cancer Research. Pictured Kyle Jacklin with student Jamie Graham completed his Brave The Shave at The College Of West Anglia Vancouver Building.

And he sat under the razor of hairdressing student Jamielee Graham for the effort, which has so far raised just over £100 for the charity.

He joked afterwards: “With the hot weather, I’ll need to start applying sun cream to my head.”