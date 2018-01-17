King’s Lynn students commended for ‘real understanding of equality’ after allotment revamp project

Youngsters at a school in Lynn have revamped an allotment in order for it to become wheelchair friendly.

When students of Churchill Park School visited their school allotment for the first time since the summer holidays last year, they soon realised it lacked wheelchair access.

Teaching assistant Glenn Russell said: “This was recognised as being extremely unfair, as inclusion is one of the school’s core values.”

Mr Russell and the students subsequently got stuck into their project, which started with them outlining where a path would be best placed, before they dug it out, ready to lay the slabs.

He said: “I made an appeal on Facebook requesting donations of building materials for the path, and was inundated with offers of help from the local community.”

Boys from the school gave up their Saturdays and, from early September, began work on the path as well as two tall raised beds, he added.

“I think what the boys have achieved at the allotment is fantastic. They’ve worked really hard to make this possible, and it has enabled all their friends from the school to come along and get involved without having to struggle in their wheelchairs.”

Sophie Finney, key stage four lead, said: “I have been so proud of the commitment and dedication that has gone into developing the school allotment to make sure that it is inclusive for all our students.”

Headteacher Paul Donkersloot said: “Our youngsters have demonstrated a real understanding of equality and inclusion, we are very proud of their efforts and very grateful to Glenn for making this happen in his own time.”

He thanked everyone who supported the project.

The school is now hoping to raise funds for a summer house/classroom so children can engage in other gardening activities all year round.

To donate, contact Churchill Park on 01553 763679 or office@churchillpark.norfolk.sch.uk.