King’s Lynn students dig deep for aspirations in Hilgay

Students from Lynn discovered all about archaeology in Hilgay this week.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, Access Cambridge Archaeology (ACA) joined pupils from Springwood High School and King Edward VII Academy for a dig in the village.

Access Cambridge Archaeology at Hilgay

A spokeswoman said: “One of the ACA’s main aims is to raise aspirations of going into higher education by developing new skills and confidence and helping students make new discoveries about themselves and the word around them using archaeology.”

She said made some “exciting” discoveries, including some medieval pottery and some items that might have been from the Iron Age.

“It rained really heavily on Wednesday but I was really proud as they pulled together as a team.”

The pupils were also due to visit Cambridge University and find out more about higher education.