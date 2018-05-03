King’s Lynn students perform in front of The Voice talent scouts

Singers hoping for a big break from around West Norfolk came together at Lynn’s College of West Anglia (CWA) to perform in front of talent scouts from ITV’s The Voice UK last week.

Producers from the televised signing contest attended the college for an open mic event.

Hopefuls performed a range of music genres.

Five CWA learners were among those who were eager to impress, including performing arts student Karen Grief and Will Howes, who is studying music.

Karen and Will are pictured above. Photo: SUBMITTED.