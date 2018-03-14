King’s Lynn students progress to regional public speaking contest

Students from Springwood High School are set to represent Norfolk in the regional round of the Rotary Youth Speaks Competition after putting the focus on “E Safety”.

This follows the team’s success in both an intermediate round held at King Edward VII Academy in November and against teams from Bungay, Ipswich and Cambridge in the district round in February.

Now the team are set to represent the area in the regional round in Chelmsford next month, with the finals set to be held at Exmouth College later this year.

The team has now attended a meeting of The Rotary Club of King’s Lynn last week, when Finley Meehan, pictured, left, gave their presentation to members before answering any questions.

Rotary president Mark Walker, second left, said: “The team demonstrated their depth of knowledge of their subject, by responding with confidence to a large number of spontaneous questions put to them by Rotary members.

“Not once did the team refer to notes and their ability to speak and confidently respond to difficult questions held their audience in awe from which they received an enthusiastic ovation.

“Behind the team is Springwood’s liasion teacher Ms Hayley Roberts, whose enthusiasm is infectious and who led the school’s entry in Rotary’s Mock Trial competition to second place in the world final held in New York.”

Mr Walker thanked the team and wished them well in the next round.

Also pictured are Mackenzie Whitehouse-Baker, liaison teacher Hayley Roberts, and Harry Davidson.