King’s Lynn students spread some festive cheer to care home

Health and social care students at the College of West Anglia’s Lynn campus have spreading some Christmas cheer at a town care home.

The programme includes a social enrichment project, learning how to plan and carry out fundraising events.

Students held a bake sale at the college to raise funds to buy gifts for residents of the Goodwins Hall care home who do not have visitors over the festive period.

The group is pictured above during their visit to the home last Tuesday, when they delivered the gifts, including puzzles, books, biscuits and pamper sets, and chatted with residents.

Care and early years placement coordinator Deb Large said: “The residents I spoke to were really touched that the students had thought of them and they loved their presents.”