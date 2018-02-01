King’s Lynn theatre group members star on opera night

Youngsters from a Lynn-based theatre group to the stage at the Corn Exchange on Sunday as part of a major opera performance.
Members of the Theatretrain group, which meets at Springwood High School, were extras for the Opera International production of Madame Butterfly.
And among them was six-year-old Neve Haddock, who took the part of Sorrow, the child of the lead character Cio-Cio-san.
Centre director Ruth McKechnie said: “The students always love their experiences getting involved with these operas. It’s a great opportunity for them to see what it’s like working with a professional cast and the evening is great fun too.
“They all behaved very professionally, improvising their parts with just a little rehearsal beforehand.
“And I was amazed at how well little Neve took on her role so confidently - we weren’t sure she would be able to stay awake. Her parents and I were very proud.”