King’s Lynn theatre group members star on opera night

Youngsters from a Lynn-based theatre group to the stage at the Corn Exchange on Sunday as part of a major opera performance.

Members of the Theatretrain group, which meets at Springwood High School, were extras for the Opera International production of Madame Butterfly.

Theatretrain children performing with Opera International Olivia Haddock 8

And among them was six-year-old Neve Haddock, who took the part of Sorrow, the child of the lead character Cio-Cio-san.

Centre director Ruth McKechnie said: “The students always love their experiences getting involved with these operas. It’s a great opportunity for them to see what it’s like working with a professional cast and the evening is great fun too.

“They all behaved very professionally, improvising their parts with just a little rehearsal beforehand.

“And I was amazed at how well little Neve took on her role so confidently - we weren’t sure she would be able to stay awake. Her parents and I were very proud.”

Theatretrain children performing with Opera International Azlan Karadia 6