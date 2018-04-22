King’s Lynn Town chairman begins search for new manager after Culverhouse reveals departure

King’s Lynn Town chairman Stephen Cleeve says he wants to appoint a manager who will stay at The Walks long enough to build the club from top to bottom.

The Linnets’ chief began the search for Ian Culverhouse’s successor today after the former Norwich City defender announced that he will leave the club at the end of the current campaign.

Cleeve, who revealed the hot seat at Lynn will be advertised this week, said: “We are looking for an ambitious manager, who likes to play football, with a proven track record and good contacts.

“It’s important that they are an excellent coach who is prepared to put in a pathway throughout the club from the younger age groups upwards.

“I’ve got one particular person in mind but nothing is guaranteed so the job will be advertised and we will see who is interested.

“I want the new person in place in the next few weeks, hopefully by the end of May.”

Cleeve was speaking after Culvervouse, who has guided the Linnets into the Southern League play-offs in his first full season, told the Non League Paper of his intentions.

“The whole thing is absolutely ridiculous and it’s a sad day,” said Cleeve.

“Ian’s contract allowed him to give us three months notice, which he did in February. I didn’t want to advertise it at that point and derail everything the team were achieving on the pitch.

“We had a couple of discussions and it was agreed that Ian and myself would sit down and talk again at the end of the season. I was as shocked as everyone else to read it in the Non League paper.

“The timing is very unfortunate and I would have preferred for Ian to have waited until the end of the decision before announcing his plans.

“His main gripe was the state of the pitch but I’ve been doing my utmost to get that sorted for next season. Ian has made his mind up, so I thank him for what he has done and wish him well.”

Cleeve still believes that the Linnets, who complete their league programme at Chesham United on Saturday, can go on to clinch promotion with Culverhouse at the helm.

“It’s the end of a very long, hard season and I just hope that there is some reward for the club and its supporters at the end of it,” said Cleeve.

“I hope the players will go on and finish the job. If they play as well as they did in the home games against Hereford and Kettering we will be promoted but if they perform how they did against St Neots then we won’t.”

Although he has been able to implement many positive changes, Culverhouse revealed ‘that a lot of things had gone on behind the scenes’ that he had to question.

The Bishop’s Stortford-based boss took over the Lynn hot seat in February of last year and saw out last season with a record of 14 points from a possible 33, as well as clinching victory in the Norfolk Senior Cup.

Signings over the summer and the introduction of a different footballing style has seen Lynn occupy a top five league spot throughout this season.