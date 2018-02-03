King’s Lynn Town Guides group to host biennial conference

A Lynn-based group is hosting a tour guide conference in the town centre later this spring.

King’s Lynn Town Guides are set to host East of England Tourist Guides’ Biennial Conference at Hanse House, in Lynn, on Saturday, April 21.

Some 80 delegates from across East of England are expected to attend the conference and share their thoughts on the area.

Chairman of King’s Lynn Town Guides, Bob Price said: “There was interested in holding the 2018 event from a number of other towns including Clochester and Ipswich, but the Lynn Guides’ enthusiasm in wanting to bring the event to our corner of West Norfolk won the day.

“This is a great opportunity to show off our town to providers of tourism services from other parts of our region and as a showcase of Lynn’s heritage tourism businesses.”

Borough Mayor Carol Bower is expected to give a welcome presentation at around midday on Saturday, April 21, to commence the start of the conference.

Following this, Paul Richards will give a talk on Hanseatic Lynn and West Norfolk Council’s deputy leader, Elizabeth Nockolds will speak about King’s Lynn Festival Town.

King’s Lynn Town Guides are asking anyone who would like their business to take part in this activity to contact them via email on biennial@kingslynntownguides.co.uk