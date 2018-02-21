King’s Lynn Town Guides hand out donations to good causes

The Town Guides’ annual donations ceremony took place at Lynn Town Hall on Wednesday, watched by borough mayor, Carol Bower.

Last year was the most successful for visitor numbers for more than 15 years, with attendances up by more than 20 per cent.

Record year for King's Lynn Town Guides, as they present �6,000 for local heritage organisations, at the Town Guides Annual Donations Ceremony at King's Lynn Town Hall.'Borough Mayor Carol Bower with three of the original King's Lynn Town Guides LtoR, Jill Price, Jean Tuck, June Howling

Bob Price, chairman of the guides, said: “This was our 40th anniversary and we have had record numbers – over 2,000 people joined one of our walks. This

means that we have been able to increase the amount of money donated and to increase the number of organisations we can support. The guides will be giving away £6,000 this year, an increase of 50 per cent on the previous year, to eight local organisations.”

These are Hampton Court, Worfolk Boat Trust, True’s Yard, Marriott’s Warehouse Trust, King’s Lynn Preservation Trust, Lynn Minster, All Saints Church, and the Friends of St Nicholas’ Chapel.

Nick Balaam, chairman of the King’s Lynn Preservation Trust, said: “The trust is very grateful for the continuing support of the town guides.

“The donation will be put to good use in preserving important elements of our historic environment.”

Tim Clayton of the Worfolk Boat Trust said that the money would go towards putting sails on the Baden Powell, which is a recreation of a 1900 cockler.

He said: “By Easter, the boat will be ready to sail out into the River Great Ouse to begin the summer sailing programme. We are planning trips up and down the river on suitable tides, plus longer trips into The Wash, round to Hunstanton or Brancaster.” mlnf18pm02139