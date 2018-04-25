King’s Lynn Town Guides host regional conference

Sixty delegates representing towns and cities across the east of England attended a Tourist Guides’ conference hosted by the King’s Lynn Town Guides at Hanse House on Saturday.

The event was opened by borough mayor Carol Bower, pictured above, left, and featured a presentation on the Hanseatic League by town historian Dr Paul Richards, second left.

West Norfolk Council deputy leader Elizabeth Nockolds, right, also addressed the conference on the theme of King’s Lynn, Festival Town”, outlining the year-round range of art and cultural activities and events that take place in King’s Lynn throughout the year.

Delegates were also given the chance to join a guided walk around the town centre and visit the town hall and Stories of Lynn exhibition.

The guides’ chairman, Bob Price, second right, said: “We have had a great turnout for this event and it has provided an opportunity to showcase King’s Lynn to tour guides from across the East of England.

“2017 was a record year for the King’s Lynn Town Guides and we look forward to an even better year in 2018, once our season gets underway next month.”