King’s Lynn Town set to face FA probe after flare thrown onto pitch

King’s Lynn Town Football Club has been reported to the Football Association after a flare was thrown onto the Walks pitch during their win over Hereford on Tuesday evening.

The incident happened in the aftermath of Toby Hilliard’s dramatic late winning goal and the club says the matter was included in the match referee’s report to the governing body.

In a statement issued via the club’s website, chairman Stephen Cleeve appealed for those responsible, or anyone who may know who threw the flare, to come forward.

He said: “I deeply condemn these ridiculous actions.

“I simply will not tolerate this kind of behaviour which only tarnishes the name of King’s Lynn Town Football Club and 99 per cent of its loyal and sensible supporters.

“These actions could possibly result in the club receiving at the very least a hefty fine or worse action.

“What was a memorable night for me has been spoilt by these mindless actions and I will not tolerate it anymore.

“Whilst the club should be enjoying and reflecting on a superb victory we are very concerned as to what actions will now follow.”

Meanwhile, it has also emerged that a police officer was injured during minor scuffles between rival fans after the game, which Lynn won 3-2.

Norfolk Police said the officer had suffered bruising, but stressed that the injury had not occurred as a result of an incident.