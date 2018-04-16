King’s Lynn trader fined for fly-tipping offence

A Lynn businessman has been fined £500 for a fly-tipping offence.

Council chiefs say the penalty handed to Mahir Kocaslan shows businesses must ensure their waste is disposed of properly.

The sentence, which followed a court hearing earlier this month, was handed down after Kocaslan, of Norfolk Street, Lynn, admitted failing to produce duty of care documentation for waste disposal, as required by waste regulations.

The court heard he had paid someone with a van to dispose of waste, which was subsequently flytipped near the Dersingham bypass, in January last year.

Council officials said he accepted liability and arranged for the land to be cleared.

But the prosecution was brought after he failed to pay the original fixed penalty notice for the incident or produce the required paperwork.

Ian Devereux, West Norfolk Council cabinet member for environment, said: “Everyone has a responsibility to dispose of their waste correctly.

“Householders and business operators alike should always ask to see a waste carrier’s licence before allowing them to take any waste away.”

Kocaslan was also ordered to pay £125 in costs, plus a £50 victim surcharge.