King’s Lynn union members deliver vital help to Foodbank

A Lynn trade union group has been doing its bit to help people facing food poverty.

Members of the GMB union’s Lynn number one branch delivered food parcels to the town’s Foodbank on Wednesday.

The donations were collected by GMB members and mark the start of a renewed partnership between the branch and the Foodbank, which moved its distribution centre back to the Purfleet Trust last month.

Branch secretary Dave Dennis, centre, said: “In this day and age it is wrong that such organisations need to exist but, while there is a need, we will do our bit to help out.

“They need food and toiletries regularly donated but they also need help with finding a suitable permanent premises and funding to cover their running costs.

“As a trade union we will always face social injustice, but whenever we face it we will work against it.

“When people are forced to rely on such services through no fault of their own it demonstrates the inequalities in our society.”

The donations followed a recent branch meeting where Foodbank officials outlined what essential items are needed to help support families in crisis.

Two of the union branch’s newest members, Francis Bone and Joshua Yates, are also leading the initiative through their voluntary work with the trust.

Mr Bone is the chairman of the Purfleet Fundraisers group, which was set up last year to co-ordinate fundraising activities during the trust’s 25th anniversary celebrations this year.

Foodbank volunteers Sarah Vonk and Gill Collier accepted the donations.