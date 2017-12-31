King’s Lynn union members support campaign network

A group which supports the families of people who have died in workplace incidents has been supported by a union branch.

Lynn-based members of the GMB union made a £500 donation to Families Against Corporate Killers (FACK), during its annual Christmas party, which was held at the Middleton Golf Club.

The donation was accepted by Mick Lancaster, front left, whose family was supported by the organisation following the death of a relative.

FACK, which is based in Manchester, campaigns to prevent workplace deaths and help bereaved families to get the legal and emotional support they need.

It has called for an end to what it calls the government’s “complacency” on the issue and demanded urgent reform of how workplace deaths are investigated and greater rights for safety representatives to act against risks.

Dave Dennis, secretary of the GMB’s King’s Lynn No 1 branch, front right, presented the cheque to Mr Lancaster alongside fellow branch members and supporters. MLNF17MF012068