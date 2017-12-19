Search

King’s Lynn woman found dead after fatal overdose, inquest hears

The crest above the entrance to King's Lynn Court in College Lane.
The crest above the entrance to King's Lynn Court in College Lane.

A 47-year-old woman from Lynn has died from a fatal overdose of prescribed medication, an inquest heard on Friday.

Tracie McKenzie-French, of Keene Road, was found dead at her home by police on August 15.

The court heard Ms McKenzie-French was found dead on her sofa surrounded by empty and part empty prescribed medication packets when police forced entry to her home.

Senior coroner Jacqueline Lake said: “Tracie McKenzie-French died of a fatal overdose of prescribed medication. I cannot be sure Tracie intended to end her life.”