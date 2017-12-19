King’s Lynn woman found dead after fatal overdose, inquest hears

A 47-year-old woman from Lynn has died from a fatal overdose of prescribed medication, an inquest heard on Friday.

Tracie McKenzie-French, of Keene Road, was found dead at her home by police on August 15.

The court heard Ms McKenzie-French was found dead on her sofa surrounded by empty and part empty prescribed medication packets when police forced entry to her home.

Senior coroner Jacqueline Lake said: “Tracie McKenzie-French died of a fatal overdose of prescribed medication. I cannot be sure Tracie intended to end her life.”