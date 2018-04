Borough mayor Carol Bower joined pupils from King’s Oak Academy to celebrate their Easter Hat Parade on Tuesday.

Youngsters donned their special Easter hats decorated with eggs, bunnies, lambs and other spring-related designs.

Pictured above, borough mayor Carol Bower with pupils from the school (which used to be Howard Infants) wearing their special spring hats.

