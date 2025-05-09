A third 24-hour adult gaming centre is set to open in Lynn - but will it be good for residents or has the town sunk to its “lowest low”?

Last year, planning permission was granted to turn the former Blue Inc clothing shop on St Dominic’s Square into an adult gaming centre (AGC).

Since then, Luxury Leisure has put its claim on the building, with the intention of turning it into an Admiral Casino.

The proposed site for the Admiral Casino on St Dominic's Square

Do we really need another? Residents seem to think not.

With two 24/7 MERKUR Slots premises just a minute’s walk in either direction from the proposed site, and another AGC located at the nearby bus station, hundreds took to social media after the Lynn News reported on the Admiral Casino announcement last month.

Meanwhile, there used to be a third MERKUR Slots on Norfolk Street, although this has closed down and remains vacant.

Many are concerned about it encouraging gambling and “doubling down on making King’s Lynn a poverty-filled open lavatory”.

One user said: “What are we, King’s Vegas?”

A 24-hour MERKUR Slots on Broad Street in Lynn

Others criticised West Norfolk Council for letting the plans go through.

“Just when you think the town has sunk to its lowest low, the council chucks it a spade and says keep digging,” one person said.

Another added: “You would like to think that when times are challenging, the council would have the wellbeing of the public right at the top.

“The town will sink a little lower if that goes ahead - whatever are they thinking?”

The 24-hour MERKUR Slots branch on Purfleet Street, in Lynn

However, it seems the authority’s hands are tied, and it is facing issues similar to many other councils across the country when it comes to AGCs.

A spokesperson said: “The Gambling Act is, broadly speaking, a permissive piece of legislation.

“If the application criteria have been met, the consultation period has run, and no representations have been made, then legislation requires that the licence be granted.

The adult gaming centre at Lynn's bus station

“The council has no choice other than to comply with the law.”

Many authorities across the UK say the issue is that when an AGC meets a particularly resistant council, they appeal to the Government’s Planning Inspectorate and the plans are then subsequently green-lit anyway.

This would appear to be in contrast to our borough council’s newly-adopted Local Plan, which states: “Planning policies and decisions should support the role that town centres play at the heart of local communities, by taking a positive approach to their growth, management, and adaptation.”

Key points in the document stress a desire to “improve attractiveness” in the town centre, although many will feel that AGCs fail to do that.

HOW IS THIS ALLOWED TO HAPPEN?

Businesses run by MERKUR and Admiral are classed as AGCs and not casinos.

Therefore, The Gambling Act states that the Gambling Commission and councils must “aim to permit” these types of establishments when they are applied for.

It encourages authorities to try to regulate gambling with licensing conditions and other powers rather than preventing it altogether.

But what is the difference between the two?

It all comes down to the machines. AGCs are almost like amusement arcades for grown-ups, as no person under the age of 18 is allowed to enter and they are typically full of slots and prize games such as bingo.

They are seen as having a low risk of contributing to gambling addictions as they are only permitted to have 20% of their games be category B3 or B4 - which have a maximum stake of £2.

The adult gaming centre at the bus station is one of the first things visitors to Lynn will see

They are then allowed any number of category C and D machines - and the highest stake people can bet on those is £1.

Consumption of alcohol is also banned inside, and if there is an ATM on the premises, it must be made clear that customers have to stop gambling to use it.

Casinos, on the other hand, can offer more intense games as well as bingo, betting and gaming machines in any combination of categories from B1 to D (except B3A lottery machines) as long as there is a maximum ratio of five to one gaming machines to tables.

These categories include games with stakes of up to £5.

COULD IT INCREASE ANTI-SOCIAL BEHAVIOUR IN LYNN?

As worries about another AGC’s impact on crime spike, many residents are concerned about what it means for the town.

Norfolk Police says it will continue to tackle these issues in Lynn.

“We are committed to seeking out opportunities to work with the community and our partners to provide better outcomes, preserve a sense of community, and reduce anything that enables crime and anti-social behaviour to thrive,” a spokesperson said.

“King’s Lynn town centre remains a location we focus on, with officers often patrolling on foot throughout the day and evening, both as a visual deterrent and to allow for swift action, should any poor behaviour be identified.”

WHAT DO COUNCILLORS THINK?

Both Cllr Francis Bone and Cllr Deborah Heneghan, the ward councillors for the area, are of the same view as the public and say they would prefer to see something different.

West Norfolk borough councillor Deborah Heneghan thinks we ‘already have too many adult gaming centres in the town’

“Whilst I welcome new businesses coming into the town centre, I would prefer to see more diversity in the shops offered,” Cllr Heneghan said.

“In my opinion, we already have too many adult gaming centres in the town.

“I understand that residents are concerned that the addition of another casino in the town may attract anti-social behaviour.

“If people see or experience any such behaviour, I would urge them to report it to the police, who have powers to deal with anti-social behaviour, and also to me so I can monitor whether it is having a detrimental impact on the town.”

Cllr Bone agreed, and is far from thrilled over the plans.

Cllr Francis Bone is far from impressed with plans for another adult gaming centre in Lynn

“Although I welcome that a vacant unit has now been occupied, having seen first-hand the emotional and financial hardship that people and families have suffered due to compulsive behaviours around gambling, I cannot endorse yet another gambling establishment,” he said.

“Gambling support services are not as readily available as they are with substance and alcohol misuse, so once someone becomes addicted, it is harder for them to stop with the odds stacked against them in favour of the establishment.

“I only hope that they (Admiral Casino) donate some of their profits towards gambling support services, such as Gamble Aware, or help to establish local services.”

WHAT WILL ADMIRAL DO TO LIMIT ANY POTENTIAL HARMFUL IMPACT?

As part of the conditions on which its planning application was approved, Luxury Leisure has to install permanent signs showing that no alcohol and no under-18s are allowed in the building.

Additionally, a minimum of two cigarette bins have to be installed with snuff grates adjacent to the entrance doors - and there has to be an approved security plan before it can open.

Despite concerns from many, no official objections have been submitted to the planning application.

MERKUR Slots and Admiral Casino were approached for comment, but provided no response.