King's Lynn Academy announces first coronavirus case

The King's Lynn Academy has become the fourth West Norfolk school in two days to confirm a coronavirus case.

The news was released in a post on its Twitter account this afternoon and a letter to parents whose children are outside the immediate bubble of those affected has now been published on its website.

In it, principal Alan Fletcher, said public health officials were "positive" about the mitigation measures in place at the Queen Mary Road site.

He wrote: "The small number of children who have been in close contact with the individual who has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) have received a letter informing them that their child must stay at home for 14 days.

"As your child has not, to the best of our knowledge, been in close contact with the individual for a sustained period of time, this is not necessary for your child.

"The school remains open and your child should continue to attend as normal if they remain well when we return back to school next week.

"Of course, this information is based on the facts as we currently know them to be – should anything change there may be further action for me to share with you all at some point in the future, but this letter outlines the situation as the health professionals currently see it."

The announcement follows the confirmation of Covid-19 cases at the King Edward VII Academy and the Greyfriars Academy in Lynn, plus the St Clements High School in Terrington St Clement yesterday.

Mr Fletcher added: "Whilst we had been successful during the first half-term in remaining Covid-free, I think we all were aware that it was very likely that we would, at some point, have to deal with this situation.

"I am very grateful to all pupils, parents and the wider school community for your valuable support as we manage this first case at KLA.

"I think it sadly very likely that we will be seeing more as infection rates rise sharply everywhere, and we will continue to react according to the instructions we are given by the local public health management team.

"As they appear to have functioned as intended, we will continue to use our ring-fenced ‘home-room’ bubbles for the foreseeable future, and this will hopefully keep any time lost by pupils by having to self-isolate to a minimum."