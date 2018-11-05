King's Lynn Academy out of special measures after latest Ofsted report finds it 'requires improvement'

A secondary school in Lynn is now out of special measures, after its latest Ofsted inspection has seen its rating go from 'inadequate' to 'requires improvement'.

King's Lynn Academy (KLA), which was placed in special measures following its previous inspection in November 2016, has undergone a "journey of sustained improvement", according to the report published today.

Inspectors said KLA, which became a part of the Eastern Multi-Academy Trust six months after the previous inspection, is 'good' in terms of its effectiveness of leadership and management, and personal development, behaviour and welfare.

However, they said the school requires improvement in terms of its quality of teaching, learning and assessment, and its outcomes for pupils.

One of the key findings in the report states: "The quality of teaching remains inconsistent. Not all teachers apply the school's agreed procedures for teaching and assessing pupils' work."

Another says: "The principal provides clear, coherent leadership. He and his team of senior leaders have tackled successfully the ingrained weaknesses inherited at the time of the last inspection."

The report adds: "The school has undergone a journey of sustained improvement, led by the principal in partnership with the chief executive of the academy trust."

It also says the school achieved its best ever results in English and mathematics this year.

KLA principal Alan Fletcher said: "I am immensely proud of our students and staff and grateful to our parents and community for everyone's hard work and support.

"I firmly believe that we are now on course to provide them with the great school they deserve over the years ahead and that our next Ofsted judgement will be even better."

Mr Fletcher also paid tribute to the trust for the support they had provided since he became principal.

Duncan Ramsey, CEO of the trust, said: "The academy is a totally different place from 18 months ago and it is a pleasure to see all the hard work and dedication of all coming to fruition.

"We are confident that the academy will continue to go from strength to strength. King's Lynn Academy is a special place and staff and students should be rightly proud of the rapid progress that has been made."