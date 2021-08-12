Students at King’s Lynn Academy are celebrating this morning, having received their GCSE results.

Following two academic years of disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic, KLA students have been receiving the results that they were awarded via the Teacher Assessed Grades (TAG) process.

The school says it is not releasing detailed statistics of whole cohort performance, because of the cancellation of formal exams which they argue means this year's results cannot be directly compared to previous years.

King's Lynn Academy GCSE Results Day. Pictured FLtoR Kasey Tatnell. Ella Mason.. (50148062)

But Principal, Alan Fletcher, said: “Year 11 students this year have faced considerable levels of disruption and challenge, and we are just so proud of our year group at KLA this year for the mature way they have faced this challenge and successfully managed to overcome it.

They have approached the situation with resilience and good humour, and through their hard work have earned every single grade they have been awarded today.

"They should be extremely proud of the achievements we celebrate with them and their families today and we congratulate them all."

The principal added: "I also need to thank all the staff at KLA for their amazing work in teaching and supporting our students throughout this period – special thanks goes to this cohort’s Head of Year, Emma Mann, whose energy and skill helped our young people to the success they celebrate today.

"Finally, thanks to all of our Year 11 parents, who have had to support their children through the two

most unusual school years we are likely to experience.

"Their patience and trust in our work has been hugely appreciated by all at KLA”