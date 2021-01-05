King's Lynn affordable homes plan submitted

Formal plans to build dozens of affordable homes on land in North Lynn have been submitted.

West Norfolk Council is seeking planning permission from itself for 78 properties on land between Losinga Road, Waterside and Salters Road.

Documents submitted as part of the application say the land has already been earmarked for future development within the authority’s existing local plan.

They said: “The scheme proposed involves 100% affordable housing, even though the policy requirement is 15%.

“As such, the development will contribute effectively to the housing needs of the town.”

The papers say nearly 3,000 square metres of open space would be created within the development, which also proposes an improved junction off Columbia Way as an access point.

Officials have indicated that they hope a decision on the application will be reached by March.