King's Lynn and North and South Wootton residents without water

People in the Woottons have suffered problems with their water supply today.

On a hot sunny day, many residents in Wootton Road and in North and South Wootton have had either no water supply at all or very low water pressure.

Anglian Water said they were working to repair a burst water main to get the supply back to normal as soon as possible "but it is proving a complex job that is taking longer than we had originally hoped".

The estimated restoration time was being given as 11pm. Originally restoration time had been given as 6pm.

Running water (58023975)

