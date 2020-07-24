King's Lynn archery club searching for new venue after being asked to leave school

There are concerns for the well-being of members after an archery club has been left with nowhere to shoot due to Covid-19 restrictions at a Lynn school.

The King's Lynn Bowmen are searching for a new venue, whether this is temporary or permanent, after the King Edward VII Academy (KES) has restrictions in place for at least the remainder of the year.

Melissa Reeve, secretary of the archery club, said: "Our members are fairly elderly and a lot of them have been shielding since the middle of March so they now want to go out.