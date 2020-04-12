A Lynn arts group has cancelled plans for events to mark St George's Day, and promote the preservation of a historic town venue, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The date is a key one for members of the Shakespeare's Guildhall Trust, who seek to highlight the Bard's links to the St George's Guildhall, where he is believed to have performed.

But officials confirmed the intended events would not take place in their latest newsletter, issued yesterday.

The St George's Guildhall in King's Lynn (17566172)

It said: "We have cancelled our planned St George’s Day & Shakespeare’s Birthday activities on 23rd April, as well as all other planned SGT events.

"The Guildhall continues to be closed to visitors."

The newsletter said the move was because of the continuing restrictions in place to help stop the spread of the infection.

The document also revealed new discussions have taken place between the trust and West Norfolk Council, which leases the King Street site, after the authority pleaded for patience on the bid to regenerate the site last month.

The trust said it had discussed proposals which were intended to have been presented to a borough council panel meeting this week.

However, that session, along with all other council meetings in recent weeks, has been cancelled because of the Covid-19 crisis.

Currently, no meetings that are normally open to the public to attend are scheduled until mid-May, although councils do now have the power to hold meetings remotely under recently passed legislation.

