King's Lynn band's lockdown performance for VE Day tribute

A Lynn-based brass band has performed its first 'isolation performance' to coincide with VE Day in which all the members individually recorded their parts at home.

King’s Lynn Town Band have recorded the march ‘The Standard of St George’ by Kenneth Alford in time for VE Day as a tribute.

Elaine Croker of the band said: "Whilst we are by no means the first musicians to produce such performances, a number of our players are in their more mature years and their enthusiasm in using the technology to continue what has been a life long hobby is inspiring.