King's Lynn bar plans rooftop seating area

By Allister Webb
Published: 14:51, 17 June 2020
 Published: 14:51, 17 June 2020

A popular Lynn town centre bar is preparing for life after lockdown after submitting plans for a new rooftop seating area at its premises.

Permission is being sought for an extension and alterations at Dr Thirstys, previously known as Kudos, in Norfolk Street.

Documents submitted as part of the application to West Norfolk Council say a flat room structure, no higher than the existing room, is envisaged in the scheme.

