King's Lynn bar’s new takeaway service offers drinks and snacks

A restaurant and bar in Lynn has diversified during lockdown and started offering takeaway drinks and bar snacks on weekends.

The Rathskeller, on South Quay, had its first trial of the takeaway service on the recent Bank Holiday Weekend, and so far, officials say it has been a “great success”.

James Havers, one of the company directors, said: “Like every business, we are just trying to adapt and we are trying to be safe.