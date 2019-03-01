King's Lynn bar staff set to be offered lifesaving water training in new initiative

Bar and restaurant workers in Lynn are set to be given the chance to learn lifesaving skills in a new scheme aimed at licensed premises near waterways.

The Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service has teamed up with the RNLI to deliver water training to staff in potentially high-risk areas.

And officials have indicated they hope to begin offering sessions here in the next few months.

The project, which was previously trialled in Norwich, involves staff at licensed waterside premises being shown how to use throwlines so they can assist people in trouble after going into the water.

The fire service says that almost half of all cases of drowning in the county between 2012 and 2016 involved alcohol.

And a similar scheme in the north-east is thought to have saved at least four lives.

Terry Pinto, from the fire service, said: “We will be approaching licensed premises in areas of high risk where drownings have occurred, so that we can offer training to their staff on how to make lifesaving interventions if one of their patrons enters the water.

“The RNLI will provide resources and training to our local crews and work with us to train volunteers.”

The fire service has mapped areas thought to be at the highest risk, including Lynn's South Quay, where officials hope to begin offering training in the late spring or early summer.

Lynn's South Quay has been identified as a potentially high-risk area where bar staff will be offered lifesaving training

RNLI community safety partner Nick Ayers said: “We are really pleased to team up with Norfolk Fire & Rescue Service on this project, which will help to keep communities safe across the county.”

The fire service says more people drown while out running or walking near water in Norfolk than those taking part in water-based activities.

The service is part of the multi-agency Norfolk Drowning Prevention Group which aims to raise awareness of the issue, improve safety and reduce the risks around the county's waterways.

Margaret Dewsbury, chairman of Norfolk County Council's communities committee, which oversees the fire service, said: “With nearly 200 miles of inland waterways and 90 miles of coastline, water safety is a real concern in Norfolk.

"Anyone walking near water needs to ensure children and animals do not go near iced ponds and rivers.

“Our fire service works closely with other agencies including the RLSS, RNLI, Broads Authority and Norfolk Constabulary and with local businesses to promote safety and educate the public.”