Lynn-based online medical transcription company WeType UK is celebrating achieving certification which establishes it as a leader in its field.

The company, which operates from KLIC, has been awarded ISO 27001 certification, the internationally recognised security management standard. It proves an organisation’s commitment to the security of customers', employees' and shareholders' information.

WeType UK passed a rigorous assessment by the British Assessment Bureau and can now display the BAB's quality shield and ISO 27001 logo to demonstrate its conformance to the standard.

Viv Manning, left, and Tracy Cole receive the certification from ICO auditor Jamie Cowie. (6862158)

WeType’s operations director Richard Phillips said: “We’re particularly pleased to have achieved ISO 27001 certification as it underlines our commitment to our clients and our focus on quality.

"Not many clients get to see their transcription company ‘back office’ activities. This recognition demonstrates we can provide a quality solution from quotation to delivery. It is a clear indication and firm proof of our commitment to GDPR compliance in all areas of digital transcription.”

WeType was founded in 2015 by digital transcription specialists looking to meet the needs of busy medical professionals whilst satisfying the requirements of data security and GDPR.

All of its typists are highly experienced and work in the UK, so no data goes offshore.

WeType originally started with founder, Tracy Cole, and four typists, and the company has now doubled its size every nine months. There are now more than 60 typists working for WeType all over the UK who are experts in transcribing digital dictation.

In the future the company is looking to expand into other sectors, such as universities.

It has been shortlisted in the Business Innovation category as well as Small Business of The Year category for the 2019 West Norfolk Mayor’s Business Awards.