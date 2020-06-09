King's Lynn beekeeper's hopes to raise awareness after swarm of bees killed

A Lynn beekeeper is hoping to raise awareness of what to do if you come across a swarm after hundreds of bees were killed last week.

Martin Gardner, of Fairstead, said he was called to Turbus Road in North Lynn on Tuesday evening to reports of the bees, but he found that most of them had been killed with hot water and bleach.

He said: “When I went down there, I just saw all the bees lying on the floor. They were literally everywhere, on the road, on the path – hundreds of them lying there.