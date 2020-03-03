King's Lynn bistro owners announce they are leaving the town

A Lynn couple who run a bistro in the Saturday Market Place have dramatically announced they are leaving the town after being "bullied and bruised".

Lucy and Richard Golding, of the Market Bistro, posted on social media yesterday to say it is time to move on.

The bistro at 11 Saturday Market Place will be handed over to their sons.

The Goldings Facebook post announcing they are leaving King's Lynn

The post said: "And it's a farewell to us....our time in King's Lynn has been amazing ♥️ But it's time to go.

"We've seen our all time highs and also our all time lows... looking forward to handing the baton over to our sons.... please support them."

Responding to comments, they assured people that all staff will be paid in full.

This comes after a Facebook page was set up called 'Boycott and shame Market Bistro until wages are paid' due to concerns over unpaid wages for former employees.

Goldings Public House and Rooms closed on January 9 because the owners could not agree to a new lease.

Richard Golding told the Lynn News the now liquidated company that ran Goldings, is now in the hands of the receivers so it would be them that is liable for paying creditors.

There was a mixed reaction to the news they intend to leave town.

Some however expressed online support for the couple.

Julia Fiske said: "So sorry to read this. May your next venture bring you the success you deserve."

And Josh Willie said: "You will be missed greatly, running your own business is amazing and terrifying all at the same time. You gave a hell of a good shot so hats off to you for that!"

Mark Lee added: "What a rollercoaster of events. Best of luck for the future."

The Wenns Chop and Ale House has reopened after being taken on by the Bank House's Michael Baldwin alongside two local businessmen in January.

"The food will be served tapas-style so people can share several dishes together and enjoy the variety. We're also planning to serve traditional roast lunches on Sundays too," Mr Baldwin previously told the Lynn News.

