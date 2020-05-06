King's Lynn boat builder and museum trustee who helped restore historic Baden Powell dies

Tributes have been paid to a "master" boat builder and museum trustee who has sadly passed away at the age of 88.

Vic Pratt started work as a boat builder in Lynn when he was 14-years-old in 1945.

He was involved with the restoration of the Baden Powell, the fishing smack dating back to 1990 which now takes passengers on summer cruises in the River Great Ouse and The Wash.