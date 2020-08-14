King's Lynn bowling alley and soft play area reopens this weekend

Families will be able to return to Lynn's bowling alley tomorrow (Saturday, August 15) as coronavirus lockdown measures continue to ease.

Strikes Bowl has been given the green light by the government to welcome customers back this weekend.

Masks should be worn at the venue but they can be removed in designated seating areas.

Tenpin bowling returns in Lynn this weekend. Picture: Andrew Baxter-Parsons

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced bowling alleys, casinos, skating rinks and soft play centres can reopen this Saturday.

There is a soft play area at the Lynn Road bowling venue.

Indoor theatre, music and performance venues will also be able to reopen with socially distanced audiences, and "close contact" beauty services such as facials, eyebrow threading and eyelash treatments will also return.

Strikes is taking bookings at www.kingslynnstrikesbowl.co.uk/