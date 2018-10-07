King's Lynn branch dinner marks Battle of Britain anniversary and fundraising success

A commemorative dinner held by the Lynn branch of the Royal Air Forces Association (RAFA) has not only marked the anniversary of the Battle of Britain but also celebrated the branch’s fundraising success.

During the annual Battle of Britain dinner, branch president Wg Cdr Vic Stapley congratulated the branch on its fundraising efforts for the Wings Appeal, which raised more than £5,000.

RAFA King's Lynn branch Battle of Britain dinner. Group Captain Cab Townsend, Station Commander at RAF Marham addressing the audience. Picture: SUBMITTED. (4525284)

When added to the money raised from a band concert held by the branch during the spring, the total raised for the Wings Appeal, which supports serving and former serving RAF personnel and their families, to more than £9,000.

The guest speaker for the evening was Gp Capt Cab Townsend, Station Commander at RAF Marhahm, who gave an after-dinner speech in which he gave an account of his service in the RAF, followed by a detailed explanation of the ties between the current hi-tech RAF and the RAF who served during the Second World War.

The RAFA, which meets each month at the Farmers Arms at Knights Hill, is open to all serving and ex-service RAF personnel. Details can be found at www.rafa.org.uk/kingslynn. Pictured is Gp Capt Townsend with RAFA members at the dinner. Picture: SUBMITTED.