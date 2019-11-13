King's Lynn branch of cycling shop 'relocating to Norwich'

A branch of a cycling shop in Lynn is "not closing down" but "amalgamating" with the Norwich store, officials have said.

Lynn's Pedal Revolution store, which opened on the North Lynn Industrial Estate in March of last year, seems to have had most of its stock removed in recent days, but officials say they are "relocating" the branch to Norwich due to "logistical challenges".

Kate Warner, manager of the Norwich Pedal Revolution shop, said: "I am pleased to say that we are not closing down.

Pedal Revolution in King's Lynn. (21528137)

"After an enjoyable period in West Norfolk working with the cycling community in the area, we are relocating our King's Lynn branch and amalgamating it with our Norwich store.

"Due to the Pedal Revolution business being based in East Norfolk and Norwich, the location of the King's Lynn store has been logistically challenging for our staff."