Councillors will be asked to consider the proposed demolition of a historic building in South Lynn next week, even though officials say no prior approval is required.

Work to remove the 19th century brick kiln, near Baines Road, is currently scheduled to start in mid-August and is expected to take several weeks to complete.

But the issue will now go before West Norfolk Council's planning committee next week, amid calls for a rethink.

Brick kiln at South Lynn (4457193)

The proposal has been "called in" by South Lynn councillor Alexandra Kemp.

She says a competition should be set up for local building firms to restore the kiln.

And she argues the building is an important reminder of the town's industrial heritage, should be preserved for future generations and could help to boost economic growth.

She said: "Its restoration would be a feature to promote the (Nar Ouse) Enterprise Zone.

"Heritage assets bringing in inward investment."

But a report to the committee, which has been published today, said the building no longer has listed status, having been de-listed in August last year, and is in a poor condition.

It said: "The demolition is permitted development, with the only considerations for the application being whether prior approval is required for the method of demolition and the proposed restoration of the site.

"There will be minimal impacts upon residents caused by the demolition given the short time it will take and the distance from the nearest properties.

"It will also be carried out by properly qualified or competent persons, and there will be drawings and photographs of the building so there is a record of it."

If the work does go ahead, the report says it is expected to be completed by the end of September.

The planning committee is due to meet at Lynn town hall next Monday, July 29.