King's Lynn Building Society’s sock plea to help homeless people in West Norfolk

Building society customers in West Norfolk are being urged to “sock it” to homelessness by taking part in a charity campaign.

The Yorkshire Building Society, which has a branch in New Conduit Street, Lynn, is running a Socktober campaign, in conjunction with End Youth Homelessness (EYH).

The charity estimates that around 86,000 young people are homeless nationally, while data from Centrepoint suggested that 30 young people in West Norfolk received local authority support during the 2016-17 financial year, the latest year for which there are figures.

Supporters of the campaign are being encouraged to bring donations of new pairs of socks, toiletries and interview clothes plus other items such as woolly hats, gloves and scarves to the branch by next Wednesday, October 31.

The society is also asking for cash donations via www.justgiving.com/socktober18 or by texting SOCT70, followed by the amount preferred, to 70070.

Sasha Pauley, the society’s charity partnership manager, said: “Thanks to donations we receive, we are able to support homeless young people into their own rented homes and break down the barriers they face.’’