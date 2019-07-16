King's Lynn burglar caught trying to sell stolen goods on Facebook, court told

A Lynn burglary victim turned detective and found stolen items for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

A tent worth £600 and a bike were among several items taken from a shed in King George V Avenue overnight on June 16, town magistrates heard yesterday.

But Lewis Christopher Timothy Ryan, who was trying to fund a drug habit, got nothing for the bike after allowing someone to test ride it. They never came back.

Court news. (6611228)

Emma Wright, prosecuting, said the burglary victim made contact with Ryan through a third party, posing as someone interested in buying.

The address was given as Merchants Terrace, London Road. Police attended and arrested Ryan, who said he had stolen to fund his drug habit.

He pleaded guilty to burglary with intent to steal.

In mitigation, Tiffany Meredith said Ryan told her he committed the offence with another person but couldn’t remember their name.

She added: “He didn’t make any money out of the bike. Someone came along to test ride it, rode it away and didn’t come back.”

The court was told Ryan was using cannabis and cocaine because he had stopped taking prescribed anti-psychotic medication due to “devastating” effects.

Miss Meredith said: “He is one of thousands across the country who come out of the care system unprepared.

“He’s only 20 years old and has no contact with his family. Many young people have family to support them; he simply does not have that.”

Ryan was given a 12-month community order with 30 rehabilitation activity requirement days and a three-month curfew.

He was told to pay £500 compensation but there was no order for costs or a victim surcharge.