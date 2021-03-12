King's Lynn bus station cordoned off after 'medical incident' - police

A medical emergency caused part of Lynn town centre to be sealed off this morning, police say.

An area of the bus station and St Dominic's Square was cordoned off following an incident earlier, with bus services being moved and shops closed.

Norfolk Police has now confirmed that its officers were called shortly before 7.30am today to assist paramedics at what it described as a "medical incident."

The police cordon in the Lynn bus station (45084902)

A force spokesman added: "A seal was put in place at the scene while emergency services were in attendance."

An air ambulance, which landed nearby in The Walks, was among the units called to the incident.

The precise nature of the emergency and the condition of the person involved has not yet been disclosed.

The Magpas Helicopter landed in The Walks. Picture: Ian Burt. (45085676)

But the cordon closed most of the stands from which bus services normally depart.

Lynx, the area's main operator, tweeted that its services were departing from two stands outside the cordon area, though it later posted that the interchange was returning to normal.