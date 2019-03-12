King's Lynn business shares hopes to reunite old military trunk with soldier's family

An old military trunk which arrived at a vintage store in Lynn last week has sparked an appeal to reunite it with the soldier’s closest living relative.

The owners of Rustic Warehouse on Fox’s Lane said they have lots of stock come in through their doors each week, but the trunk, marked up with the owner’s name – Major S R Gyton – and army number caught their attention.

Marc Barber, who owns the warehouse with Martin Witt, said it is unusual to find items with such personal details on them.

An old military trunk which has recently arrived at vintage furniture store Rustic Warehouse in Lynn, with the details of Major S R Gyton on it. Picture: SUBMITTED. (7686811)

“It’s obviously got a lot of history so it would be a shame to sell it on when it might actually mean something to someone’s family,” he said.

“We would love to reunite this trunk with a close relative of his.”

The trunk is also marked with the words ‘603 Felixstowe Road’, which is believed to be an Ipswich address.

“It could be a local person, which would be amazing,” Mr Barber added.

Through an internet search into Major S R Gyton, they discovered that he fought in Normandy in the Second World War, while he was a lieutenant.

Mr Barber said: “I’m guessing he was eventually found as he made it to Major and was awarded a long service award.”

Notes on the Corps of Military Police website say on June 6, 1944 – the date of the D-Day Landings – Lieut S R Gyton and No 2 section flew from Down Ampney, but only Sgt Binding and three NCOs – non-commissioned officers – with 3 Para Bde arrived.

It adds: “Lieut Gyton and 12 NCOs presumed missing.”

The website also notes that he was a prisoner of war in Germany.

If you can help, or if you have any information regarding Major S R Gyton, contact the Rustic Warehouse via their Facebook page.