Beers of Europe, Britain’s largest beer shop in Lynn, is proudly sponsoring three Norfolk women who have dubbed themselves ‘The Norfolk Broads’ ,who have chosen to embark on a mammoth 3000 mile row across the Atlantic Ocean.

The journey will take them from the Canaries to Antigua.

A business analyst, a Norfolk county councillor and a postie; members of the King’s Lynn Coastal Rowing Club, when asked if they wanted to take part in what is billed as ‘The World’s Toughest Row’, all replied with a resounding Yes!

Atlantic Rowers (7487440)

In December 2020, Kate Palmer, Helen Hogan and Sandra Squire will join a small group of adventurous teams to cross the ocean using only oars in the Talisker Whisky challenge.

One of the primary reasons for undertaking such an enormous challenge is to use it to raise money for charities.

They have chosen RNLI, MIND, Huntingdon’s Disease Association, Ellie’s Love and Nelson’s Coastal Watersports Trust.

They are exceedingly grateful for all the support shown to them.

Facebook: facebook.com/NorfolkbrOARds/

Twitter: twitter.com/NorfolkBrOARds