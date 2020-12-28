King's Lynn CAB closed

Lynn’s Citizens Advice office has again been forced to close its doors because of the latest Covid restrictions and Norfolk being placed in Tier 4.

The office at Hanse House, on the South Quay, had been due to reopen on Monday, January 4, following the Christmas and New Year break.

Although essential shops and services have the option to remain open, Norfolk Citizens Advice has taken the decision to close all its offices because so little is known about the new variant strain of Coronavirus.

This means that offices throughout the county will close to members of the public and the service will be provided digitally until the county comes out of Tier 4.

Anyone wishing to get help from Citizens advice during the latest restrictions can still go to www.citizensadvice.org.uk or call the advice freephone line on 0800 144 88 48.

The Norfolk Citizens Advice Bureau’s email advice email link at www.ncab.org.uk will also open on January 4.

The direct line for advice on Universal Credit is 0800 144 8 444 and the consumer helpline is 0808 223 1133.

Trained advisers can help with issues including benefits, debt and money, employment, consumer, housing, family, law and courts, immigration and health.