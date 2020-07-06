King's Lynn cancer patient fundraising for new outdoor area at the hospital

Having been diagnosed with an uncommon cancer, a Queen Elizabeth Hospital patient has set up a fundraiser to improve the outdoor seating area for cancer patients and NHS staff.

Graham Gardner, 60, is currently receiving chemotherapy treatment for lymphoma at Lynn's hospital, and is hoping to spruce up the Macmillan Cancer Centre's outdoor area so that patients are able to rest in a "peaceful, tranquil area".

Mr Gardner and his wife Kathy have already purchased a 6ft fibreglass boat with the intention of creating an uplifiting seaside theme.