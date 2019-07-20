King's Lynn cancer patient to Brave the Shave for charity cause

A Lynn woman who has been successfully treated for breast cancer is to have her long hair cut off to help the medical charity that supported through her treatment.

Julie Swinton, who is training to become an ordained member of Church of England clergy, will “brave the shave” at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital’s Bobtailz salon next Thursday, July 25.

She currently has long hair reaching half-way down her back but it will all be removed to raise funds for awareness of the work of the Macmillan Cancer Support.

Julie Swinton who is having her hair cut for Little Princesses Trust. (13796192)

And her long tresses will not be wasted. The grey hair will be dyed and used by the Little Princess Trust to make a wig for a child being treated for cancer,

Mrs Swinton, of Gaywood, explained that, when she was diagnosed with breast cancer in September last year, Macmillan supported her and her family.

“Now that I have been given the all-clear it is my turn to help them,” she said.

“I have been growing my hair for some time now so it wasn’t an easy decision to have my hair shaved off. But it will be worth it if it helps others and raises awareness of the excellent work carried out by Macmillan Cancer Support."

Her long locks will fall to the ground in the salon at the QEH a 10am next Thursday and supporters are welcome to go along and see her hair come off.

Mrs Swinton said that donations can be made online here or via St Faith’s Church office on 01553 774916.