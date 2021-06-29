More than 90 treasured vehicles will be setting off from Downham, on Sunday, on one of the region’s favourite classic car rallies.

After coming to an emergency stop last year, King’s Lynn Motor Club’s annual run is back on track and will again be raising money for Norfolk Accident Rescue Service.

With owners keen to get behind the wheel again, it has attracted a full entry with cars coming from all over the eastern counties.

Nick Smith and Sue Bowrrman with Ford Model Y (48626121)

They include a Rolls Royce, Jaguars, Austin Healeys, a selection of Triumphs, MGs, a Sunbeam Tiger and Porsches.

The oldest will be a 1930 Austin Heavy 12/14 belonging to Terry Cook, of Watlington, who bought it as a project in the 1970s.

It will be driven on Sunday by Terry and Eileen’s daughter, Lisa Elliott, while Terry will be at wheel of a 1947 Riley Drophead Special.

The Riley is one of two Terry found when he was working as a television engineer. “The owner had to get rid of them so I took them both and made one good car out of the two,” he said.

Fourth away will be Nick Smith and Sue Bowerman, from South Wootton, in a 1936 Ford Y which he bought in 2003.

He had to do some tweaking to make it roadworthy but everything else is original which makes it extra special. That was what helped it win the Car of the Year title at Radio Norfolk’s Old Car Rally some years ago.

Nick said that the Y is credited with saving the Ford Motor Company. Ford’s large cars of the day were not selling and the company was on its knees – until it took advice from Ford at Dagenham and built a small car for Europe. The Y model, priced at £100, turned the company’s fortunes around.

Nick and Sue used the car on VE Day last year to help raise £350 for the NHS by standing it outside their house and inviting donations.

The event, which is again raising money for the Norfolk Accident Rescue Service, will start at Downham Home and Garden at 9am before heading into the Thetford area for lunch - or a picnic – at Lynford Hall Hotel.

They will pass through Fincham, Narborough, East Walton, Grimston, Massingham, West Acre and South Pickenham on the first leg of the event.

The route will then take the drivers to Ickworth House, in Suffolk, a venue last visited by the rally in 1999, and where awards will be presented.

The main sponsor is Anglia Car Auctions with other support from Ottoway Carpentry, of Dersingham, Bearts of Stowbridge, Bennett & Co Estate Agents, King’s Lynn, and Steve Cato Classic Cars and Restoration, of Tottenhill.