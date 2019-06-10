Home   News   Article

King's Lynn car park closed due to 'concern for safety' of woman

By Ben Hardy
-
ben.hardy@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 15:01, 10 June 2019
 | Updated: 15:26, 10 June 2019

A multi-storey car park in King's Lynn was temporarily closed by police this afternoon (Monday, June 10) after a woman climbed to the top.

St. James Car Park on Clough Lane and the adjacent Blackfriars Street were closed at 1.55pm and 2.05pm respectively.

Access to the car park was stopped at 2.10pm.

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said the car park was closed "due to concerns for the safety of a woman."

The car park was reopened at 2.40pm.

More details to follow.

St. James Car Park, King's Lynn
St. James Car Park, King's Lynn

COMMENTS
()

Iliffe Media does not moderate comments. Please click here for our house rules.

People who post abusive comments about other users or those featured in articles will be banned.

Thank you. Your comment has been received and will appear on the site shortly.

 

Terms of Comments

We do not actively moderate, monitor or edit contributions to the reader comments but we may intervene and take such action as we think necessary, please click here for our house rules.

If you have any concerns over the contents on our site, please either register those concerns using the report abuse button, contact us here.

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE