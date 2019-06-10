King's Lynn car park closed due to 'concern for safety' of woman
A multi-storey car park in King's Lynn was temporarily closed by police this afternoon (Monday, June 10) after a woman climbed to the top.
St. James Car Park on Clough Lane and the adjacent Blackfriars Street were closed at 1.55pm and 2.05pm respectively.
Access to the car park was stopped at 2.10pm.
A spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said the car park was closed "due to concerns for the safety of a woman."
The car park was reopened at 2.40pm.
More details to follow.
