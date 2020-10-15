King's Lynn car park homes bid backed after appeal

Plans for new housing on part of a Lynn housing estate car park have been given the go-ahead after an appeal.

The decision over the Centrepoint site on the Fairstead estate has sparked fury among some West Norfolk councillors who say they weren't informed until today – two weeks after the decision was reached.

And a member of the authority's administration says he will look into the matter, in order to determine whether a legal challenge could follow.

Buildings including the Fairstead Community Centre are served by the Centrepoint car park.

Plans for seven properties on part of the car park were turned down by the borough council's planning committee l ast December .

The developer, Blend Properties, then submitted an appeal in June, arguing members were wrong to go against the advice of officials.

Now, a Government planning inspector has upheld the appeal, ruling that the loss of car parking space would not cause "severe harm" to the local road network and the homes proposed would offer suitable living conditions to residents.

But, although the decision notice was dated October 1, several Lynn councillors expressed anger during this afternoon's borough council meeting that they were not notified of the decision until this morning.

Two of them, Charles Joyce and Gary Howman, said they had not been informed, despite taking part in the appeal process and assurances from the administration that they should have received information from the Planning Inspectorate.

Mr Howman asked whether the authority would now consider seeking a judicial review of the decision.

Development portfolio holder Richard Blunt said he would look into the issue and confirmed the council could take action if the process through which the decision was reached was wrong.

But he warned they would need to look "very carefully" at the issue before making a final decision.

However, concerns were raised that the council has now lost two of the six weeks that it has to decide whether to challenge the decision or not.

Mr Joyce asked what would be done to improve performance as the delay was "not good enough."

Mr Blunt apologised, but admitted he could not promise there would not be similar issues in the future, telling members: "We are working through very difficult times."

The application is particularly contentious because it was for land where a new doctors' surgery had previously been envisaged.

But Mr Blunt suggested the decision did not prevent a new surgery scheme from being brought forward.