King's Lynn car park renovation work completed

Extensive renovation work at a Lynn car park has been completed after the site was returned to West Norfolk Council’s management.

Motorists will now have to pay to use the site near the Walks Stadium on Tennyson Avenue - but only if they stay for more than three hours or if they go back within three hours of leaving.

The car park had previously been leased to the King’s Lynn Town Football Club, who will continue to use it on matchdays and for other events.

The newly renovated Walks car park in Lynn (47116610)

But improvements were needed to fix potholes and poor drainage of the area and make it suitable both for cars and coaches from visiting teams.

Paul Kunes, the borough council’s cabinet member for climate change, C02 reduction, biodiversity and commercial services, said: “The Walks car park has been in poor condition for a number of years, with deep potholes in many areas.

“The car park was also afflicted by the occasional abandoned car.

Paul Kunes at the newly renovated Walks car park in Lynn (47116602)

“With a total resurfacing and general tidy up it looks much more attractive and welcoming and also now has the benefit of CCTV coverage.

“I am also pleased to say that we have been able to retain a free parking period for many users of the park.”

The council says visitors will be able to park at the site free for up to three hours by entering their registration number into the machine there.

Officials say that is meant to ensure that visitors who use the park’s facilities most frequently can still do so with minimal cost.

Temporary signs will be used to warn the public of restrictions on parking on matchdays and for other events at the stadium.

The council also says that long-term permits are available, but users will still need to check for temporary restrictions.