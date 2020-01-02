King's Lynn car park to be closed for archaeological survey

A central Lynn car park will be closed on three dates next week so that an archaeological survey can take place.

The Common Staithe Quay Car Park will be closed from 7pm to 6am from Monday to Wednesday next week.

An Advance Notice by West Norfolk Council states an archaeological borehole survey will be carried out so vehicles should be removed during the times provided.

Local historian Dr Paul Richards said the car park was the “commercial hub” of Lynn from the 15th century to the 19th century.

He said it was only when the Alexandra Dock was completed in 1869 that the Common Staithe declined as a place of trade and commerce.

Dr Richards said: “From the 15th century, Common Staithe was the main quay for the port of Lynn as warehouses were built all around it.

“The great crane of Lynn was very important for the merchants in Lynn and there would have been sellers with goods such as grain and wine.

“There would have been millstones there as well so it remained important right through to the 19th century.”

Dr Richards stated the survey would be conducted by Historic England in order to restore the historic significance of areas of Lynn which have run down or lost their historical identity.

Surveys have been conducted in a Heritage Action Zone of the town which includes the Southgate and the Chapel Street Car Park, which was temporarily closed in November 2018 for similar purposes.

Water Lane, which leads to Common Staithe Quay, is also closed at the moment due to works to the Corn Exchange.

